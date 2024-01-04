en English
Agriculture

First-of-its-kind Cold Storage Facility Launched in Velpuru Village

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
First-of-its-kind Cold Storage Facility Launched in Velpuru Village

In a commendable step towards promoting farmer welfare, Velpuru village in Savalyapuram mandal, Palnadu district, is now home to a groundbreaking cold storage unit. The unit, launched by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and local MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, stands as the nation’s first cold storage facility established by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society. A significant investment of Rs 6.65 crore was poured into the project, marking a significant stride in the state’s agricultural sector.

Fostering Farmer Welfare: A Government Priority

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Govardhan Reddy underlined the state government’s unyielding commitment to farmer welfare under the proficient leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The minister drew attention to the government’s efforts, notably in seed distribution and offering agricultural advice through RBKs, thus showing a steadfast eagerness to uplift the farming community.

Maximizing Benefits from Government Initiatives

Minister Reddy urged farmers to capitalize on the government’s initiatives, including the newly launched cold storage unit. By preserving their produce at a low cost, farmers are provided with a crucial tool to safeguard their hard-earned produce, thus serving as a testament to the government’s proactive approach in supporting the agrarian sector.

A Nod to Past Initiatives

MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu took the opportunity to recall another notable initiative led by the Chief Minister – the foundation stone laying for the Varkipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme. The event was graced by other dignitaries, including MLAs Bolla Brahmana Naidu, Namburu Sankara Rao, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu, and Palnadu district joint collector S Syam Prasad, who all celebrated this significant milestone in the region’s agricultural development.

Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

