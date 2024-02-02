Fire Safe Build India (FSBI) 2024 Exhibition Launches Amid Global Fire Protection Market Growth

The Fire Safe Build India (FSBI) 2024 exhibition, a pivotal event in the global fire safety calendar, has opened its doors today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organized by NuernbergMesse India, FSBI 2024 is a key confluence for professionals from the construction, regulatory, and various engineering sectors. The event is scheduled to run from February 1 to 3, 2024.

Global Fire Protection Market on the Rise

The exhibition is unfolding at a significant juncture in the global fire protection system market, which is projected to reach the $103.88 billion mark by 2027. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is experiencing marked growth, with the Indian construction market forecasted to expand over 5% annually from 2024 to 2027.

FSBI 2024 Showcasing Industry Leaders

FSBI 2024 is showcasing a host of leading brands in the fire safety spectrum, including Promat and Hilti India. The event is attracting a diverse audience, comprised of architects, government officials, and experts from major corporations such as Siemens.

Insights, Networking, and Recognition

FSBI 2024 is more than an exhibition. It features a series of esteemed speakers and workshops focused on best practices and fire safety regulations. Networking sessions and targeted B2B meetings provide opportunities for attendees to forge valuable connections. The event also hosts the Fire Safe Build India Excellence Awards, honouring exceptional achievements in passive fire protection. The participation of multinational corporations underscores the growing importance of advanced fire safety measures in India's burgeoning infrastructure.