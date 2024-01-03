Fire Ravages Masjid and Residential House in Kashmir’s Kulgam District

In the quiet tranquility of the Frisal area, located in the southern district of Kashmir’s Kulgam, the night between Tuesday and Wednesday was disrupted by an unexpected fire incident. The blaze engulfed a Masjid and a residential house, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The fire, which originated from a joint partitioned residential house owned by Jahangir Ahmed Pala and Abdul Majeed Pala, sons of Abdul Aziz Pala, residing in Gundbal, spread quickly, completely destroying the property.

Fire Engulfs Residential House and Masjid

The fierce flames, licking the night sky, spread from the residential property to the nearby Masjid. The blaze consumed the rooftop of the two-storey Jamia Masjid, leaving it in a state of severe damage. As the community stood aghast, witnessing their place of worship and a home succumbing to the roaring flames, efforts were underway to control the situation.

Community Rallies to Extinguish the Fire

The urgency of the situation drew in a collective effort from the police, fire tenders, and the local community members. Their efforts, a testament to their resilience and unity, eventually succeeded in bringing the fire under control after hours of relentless work. The night’s ordeal left the community in shock but thankful for the lack of human casualties.

Investigation Underway

As the smoke settled and the embers cooled, the people of Frisal are left to pick up the pieces. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The community anxiously awaits the results, seeking answers to the questions that have arisen from the ashes of the tragic event.