Financial Experts Debate SEBI’s Proposed Norms for Rumour Verification by Listed Companies

SEBI’s proposed norms for the verification of market rumours by listed companies have sparked a debate among financial experts. Sandeep Parekh, from Finsec Law Advisors, and Abizer Diwanji of EY India have expressed their concerns about the practicality and implementation of the new approach.

SEBI’s Proposal and Parekh’s Criticism

According to the framework suggested by SEBI, companies are required to verify rumours only when significant movements in their share prices occur. Officials, directors, and executives are mandated to promptly verify rumours related to their organizations. This new proposal is a response to SEBI’s consultation paper released on December 27.

Parekh criticizes this approach, stating it will be challenging for companies to implement. Interestingly, he highlights that 75% of respondents to the original comment quoted US regulations, which suggest an informal process of confidential treatment. This detail was not mentioned in SEBI’s proposal.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Sees Net Buying by Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors)

Diwanji’s Viewpoint on the Matter

Supporting Parekh’s view, Abizer Diwanji, a prominent figure in EY India, acknowledges the need for regulation but expresses skepticism about the practicality of SEBI’s micromanagement strategy. Diwanji emphasizes the difficulty of controlling rumours in the era of social media and the impracticality of SEBI’s detailed approach.

(Read Also: Rising Popularity of 3D-Printed Ram Mandir Replicas in India)

The Ongoing Debate

The debate on SEBI’s method of defining and managing market rumours is set to deepen as various stakeholders contribute their insights on balancing control and practicality in the rapidly evolving financial markets.

Read More