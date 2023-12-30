en English
Business

Financial Experts Debate SEBI’s Proposed Norms for Rumour Verification by Listed Companies

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:05 am EST
Financial Experts Debate SEBI’s Proposed Norms for Rumour Verification by Listed Companies

SEBI’s proposed norms for the verification of market rumours by listed companies have sparked a debate among financial experts. Sandeep Parekh, from Finsec Law Advisors, and Abizer Diwanji of EY India have expressed their concerns about the practicality and implementation of the new approach.

SEBI’s Proposal and Parekh’s Criticism

According to the framework suggested by SEBI, companies are required to verify rumours only when significant movements in their share prices occur. Officials, directors, and executives are mandated to promptly verify rumours related to their organizations. This new proposal is a response to SEBI’s consultation paper released on December 27.

Parekh criticizes this approach, stating it will be challenging for companies to implement. Interestingly, he highlights that 75% of respondents to the original comment quoted US regulations, which suggest an informal process of confidential treatment. This detail was not mentioned in SEBI’s proposal.

Diwanji’s Viewpoint on the Matter

Supporting Parekh’s view, Abizer Diwanji, a prominent figure in EY India, acknowledges the need for regulation but expresses skepticism about the practicality of SEBI’s micromanagement strategy. Diwanji emphasizes the difficulty of controlling rumours in the era of social media and the impracticality of SEBI’s detailed approach.

The Ongoing Debate

The debate on SEBI’s method of defining and managing market rumours is set to deepen as various stakeholders contribute their insights on balancing control and practicality in the rapidly evolving financial markets.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

