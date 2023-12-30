Final Selection Made for Idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

Marking a significant milestone in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the final decision on the idol of Ram Lalla has been made. This pivotal development comes as the construction of the temple gains momentum, attracting the attention of the community and devotees across the nation.

(Read Also: Transformative Leadership Shift in India’s Security Forces: New Appointments Announced)

Unanimous Selection of the Idol

The trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, announced that the selection process of the idol has come to a close. The chosen idol, representing a five-year-old Lord Ram—Ram Lalla—stands 51 inches tall. Among three contenders, the idol was unanimously selected and is set to be brought for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in the following month.

Consecration Ceremony and Installation

The consecration ceremony, spanning seven days, will commence on January 16. The deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ on January 22. The idol, in its child-like form, is expected to reach Ayodhya on January 17. This idol will be installed within the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, serving as the central figure of worship in the spiritual structure.

(Read Also: India’s Legislative Landscape in 2023: Progress Amid Controversy)

Behind the Selection Process

The selection involved a voting process, with the Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra examining all three potential idols. Renowned sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, along with Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan, created the designs. The sculptures from Karnataka are carved from black stones, while the one from Rajasthan is of white Makrana marble. The idols are based on a sketch provided by Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath. While one idol will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum, the remaining two will find their place on the first and second floors of the temple.

As the construction advances, the Ram Temple is expected to become a significant pilgrimage site, symbolizing religious and cultural importance in India. The project is divided into three phases, with the first phase slated for completion by December 2023.

Read More