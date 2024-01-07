Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Battles Censor Board Over ‘Political War’ Denial

Acclaimed filmmaker Mukesh Modi’s upcoming movie, ‘Political War’, has hit a roadblock with the Censor Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) denying it a censor certificate. This decision effectively bans the film’s release in Indian cinemas, stirring controversy in the film industry and beyond. Originally named ‘2024 Election War’, the film underwent a title change in response to the Censor Board’s initial objections. Despite this adjustment and subsequent submission to the revising committee, the film was rejected on December 22, 2023, a decision premised on the striking resemblance of the actors to real-life Indian politicians.

Mukesh Modi’s Stance on Censor Board’s Decision

Mukesh Modi has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the CBFC’s decision, calling for a reformation of the system. He has appealed to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and to appoint competent individuals to the Censor Board. The filmmaker insists that his film, far from being a source of controversy, is intended to inspire the youth and carries a positive message—an intent that stands in stark contrast to the violent themes often present in films approved by the board.

Plans for Overseas and OTT Release

Despite the setback in the domestic market, Mukesh Modi is determined to share his vision with audiences worldwide. He has announced plans to release ‘Political War’ in overseas theatres on February 16, 2024, with a subsequent release on OTT platforms. These plans, if successful, promise to bring the movie to a global audience, bypassing the restrictions imposed by the Indian Censor Board.

Call for Censor Board Abolishment

Amid the controversy, Mukesh Modi has suggested the abolishment of the Censor Board altogether, citing the absence of such an entity in the Hollywood film industry. His film, ‘Political War’, produced by Indie Films World, was shot in various locations, including Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and the United States. This global production, now awaiting its world premiere, stands at the heart of a debate on censorship, artistic freedom, and the power dynamics inherent in the Indian film industry.