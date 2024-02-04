Filipino Exporters Urged to Tap into India's Market Potential

The Export Marketing Bureau, a division of the Department of Trade and Industry in the Philippines, is amplifying a call to Filipino exporters to seize untapped opportunities within the Indian market. The sectors ripe for exploration span food, machinery, electronic equipment, alongside personal care and beauty products. With India's population standing at an estimated 1.4 billion, the potential for market penetration is significant.

Unleashing the Potential of Machinery and Electronics

Foremost among the products touted for export to India is machinery and electronic equipment. Assistant Director of the Export Marketing Bureau, Jhino Ilano, pinpointed the vast demand in India for Filipino-made machinery and electronic equipment, with an estimated market value of $437 million. The bustling tech landscape in India, coupled with its population size, presents a ripe ground for the infusion of these products.

Food and Horticulture Products: A Lucrative Avenue

Beyond machinery and electronics, Ilano highlighted the viability of processed food for export to the Indian market. Recognizing the fast-paced lifestyles of Indians and their leaning towards convenience, products in this category could find a welcoming market. The local preference for coconut oil in India also suggests a promising potential for coconut-based products. Apart from food, the horticulture sector could also find a foothold, with unrealized export potential for products like desiccated coconut, seaweeds, algae, and cashew nuts amounting to $1.12 million.

Service and Franchise Sectors: Opportunities on the Horizon

Further opportunities lie in the service sector, particularly education, training, and creative services. The franchising sector, especially food, is another area of potential growth. With the Indian franchise business projected to reach between $140 billion and $150 billion in five years, Filipino food manufacturers could find a lucrative opportunity. In the previous year, the Philippines has already witnessed a significant surge in export earnings from India. These earnings grew by 54 percent, rising to $1.1 billion in 2023 from $718.44 million.