Fighter Soars on Netflix: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Aerial Epic 3rd in Global Rankings

After an almost two-month wait, Fighter finally had its OTT release on Netflix on March 21. The aerial action film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as IAF pilots, was released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Per Netflix, Fighter was the third most-watched film from around the world on the platform in the past week (March 18-24); although it had the highest hours viewed.

Global Reception and Viewer Engagement

As per the latest Netflix data, Fighter had 5.9 million views on the streaming platform in just four days, between March 21-24. The almost 3-hour film had 16.2 million hours viewed during the period, making it the no. 3 most-watched (Non-English) film on the list. Cat and Dog (Original title: Chien et chat) was the no. 1 film of the week on Netflix with 6.7 million views and 9.7 million hours viewed. On no. 2, was the Turkish film Art of Love, directed by Recai Karagöz. It had 6.6 million views and 10.9 hours viewed. Sara Ali Khan-starrer Murder Mubarak was no. 4 on the list.

Stellar Cast and Direction

Fighter is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Netflix India took to Instagram recently, and revealed that the film will be released on March 21 on the platform. "Ladies and gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!" the caption read.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

Since it dropped on Netflix, people on X couldn't get enough of the film, particularly the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik in their first movie together. One tweeted, "A decent story with well-written characters, fairly engaging screenplay, Technically so rich film specially BGM, Making and VFX. Excellent Visuals, especially high-octane aerial combat sequences, are really impressive." Another X user shared a couple of snippets from Fighter of Hrithik and Deepika together, and wrote, "Please do another film."

With its groundbreaking visuals and compelling narrative, Fighter has not only captivated audiences worldwide but also set a new benchmark for non-English films on global OTT platforms. Its success underscores the universal appeal of well-crafted stories, regardless of language, and heralds a bright future for international cinema on streaming services.