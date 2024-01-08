Fiem Industries’ Stock Surges on Bonus Issue Consideration and Strategic EV Partnership

Fiem Industries, a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting and signaling equipment, has seen its stock price soar to a record high of Rs 2,441.80, marking a notable 15% increase. This surge comes in the wake of the company’s announcement of a board meeting scheduled for January 15, 2024, to consider a bonus issue. The stock has been consistently trading above its 200-day simple moving average since November 10, 2023, solidifying its positive trend in the eyes of investors and traders.

Strategic Partnership with Gogoro India

Adding to its upward market trajectory, Fiem Industries has forged a strategic partnership with Gogoro India, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Gogoro Taiwan. The collaboration includes a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a manufacturing facility, aimed at expanding Fiem’s product range into the electric two-wheeler segment.

Anticipated Growth in the EV Market

The partnership is viewed as a strategic move that could unlock significant growth and new opportunities in the emerging EV segment. With Gogoro renowned for its innovative battery swapping technology, Fiem Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity of electric vehicles and the increasing demand for efficient, eco-friendly transport solutions.

Robust Outlook Supported by Diverse Product Base

Fiem Industries’ diverse product and customer base, which extends beyond automotive components to LED luminaries and integrated passenger information systems, is anticipated to benefit from the two-wheeler industry’s production volume of 5.6 million units in Q2 of the current financial year. With the festive season underway and rural demand on the rise, the company is expecting a robust second half.