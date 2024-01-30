Fever FM Announces Closure Amidst Evolving Media Industry Trends

In a major shift in the Indian media landscape, Fever FM, a renowned radio station under the umbrella of HT Media, has declared its closure. The radio station's closure was announced in a LinkedIn post, with the company citing evolving trends within the media industry as the primary cause for this decision. A melancholic note underlined the announcement, hinting at the possible end of the radio industry's journey.

CEO's Address and a Glance at the Journey

Ramesh Menon, the Chief Executive Officer at Fever FM, elaborated on the closure in a heart-rending video. He underscored that the decision, although challenging, was a necessary step in adapting to the changing times and the industry's transformation. Menon extended his heartfelt gratitude to the station's radio jockeys, advertisers, employees, and ardent listeners, acknowledging their indelible contribution to the station's success.

The statement from the station reflected deeply on the role of radio in people's lives. It acknowledged that all journeys, no matter how memorable, eventually reach a conclusion, and radio's journey might be drawing to its close.

Noteworthy Performance amidst Closure

Despite the station's closure, it's essential to note that the Fever Network, which includes Fever 104 FM, had increased its advertising fees by 25 percent due to high demand for inventory last year. Founded in 2006 in New Delhi, the network boasted an impressive listenership of over 31 million across its four radio stations: Fever 104 FM, Punjabi Fever, Radio Nasha, and Radio One. Fever FM had a significant presence in over 15 cities in India, including major metropolises like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The Shift in Media Industry Trends

The closure of Fever FM can be seen as a clear indication of the changing media industry trends and the challenges these pose for traditional radio networks. The revenue from the radio broadcast and entertainment vertical fell 4.4% in the Oct-Dec quarter. Despite efforts to improve, the radio revenue did not meet expectations, leading to the station's closure. This shift represents a significant turning point in the evolution of media consumption, with digital platforms increasingly gaining preference over traditional media outlets.