en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges

As the festival of Sankranti approaches, Nellore sees a sudden surge in shopping activity, with people from surrounding villages thronging to various shopping destinations. Major shopping areas like Trunk Road, VRC Centre, and Chinna Bazar were abuzz with customers, especially in large showrooms offering discounts and lucky draws. The heavy influx of shoppers led to a noticeable increase in traffic congestion, necessitating police intervention to manage the flow.

Thriving Markets Amidst Challenges

Among the vibrant markets, the Sunday cloth market on Trunk Road, often referred to as the ‘poor men shopping mall,’ witnessed a significant turnout from middle-class and low-income individuals. Local business owners such as Buyya Vasu of Subhamasthu shopping Mall initially feared a dip in sales due to the impact of the Michaung Cyclone on several villages. However, against odds, business has been prospering, quelling initial apprehensions about downturns.

An E-commerce Boom

This surge in shopping activity was not confined to physical stores alone. Meesho, a popular Indian e-commerce platform, experienced an extraordinary festive sale during its flagship Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale in October 2023. The event garnered 120 crore customer visits and a remarkable 1.6 crore new app installs. The sale saw categories like Home Kitchen, Fashion, and Beauty Personal Care receiving more than 72 orders per second. This indicates not only a win for customers but also a substantial growth for small businesses operating on the platform. Nearly 2 lakh new sellers were onboarded, and almost 30,000 sellers reached the coveted lakhpati status. Notably, children’s wear purchases surged by 114 percent during the festive period.

Sustainable Growth in Demand

In a parallel development, Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Boyce, reported a significant increase in demand for environmentally conscious products. The brand aims to derive a minimum of 50 percent of their revenue from sustainable products by 2032. This growth strategy is driven by a meticulously integrated supply chain, accounting for a 94 percent local value addition in the current fiscal year.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, a name synonymous with high-performance sports cars, reported a stable sales performance for 2023, despite a decline in Germany’s new passenger car registrations by 23%. The company’s financial and corporate performance, disseminated through EQS News, part of the EQS Group AG services, illuminates Porsche’s resilience in a volatile automotive
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
11 mins ago
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
14 mins ago
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
1 min ago
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
Sexual Harassment Cases Surge in IT and Banking Sectors: A Deeper Look into the Sensex Companies
7 mins ago
Sexual Harassment Cases Surge in IT and Banking Sectors: A Deeper Look into the Sensex Companies
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
11 mins ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
29 seconds
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
30 seconds
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
47 seconds
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
57 seconds
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
1 min
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
1 min
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
2 mins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
2 mins
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app