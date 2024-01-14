Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges

As the festival of Sankranti approaches, Nellore sees a sudden surge in shopping activity, with people from surrounding villages thronging to various shopping destinations. Major shopping areas like Trunk Road, VRC Centre, and Chinna Bazar were abuzz with customers, especially in large showrooms offering discounts and lucky draws. The heavy influx of shoppers led to a noticeable increase in traffic congestion, necessitating police intervention to manage the flow.

Thriving Markets Amidst Challenges

Among the vibrant markets, the Sunday cloth market on Trunk Road, often referred to as the ‘poor men shopping mall,’ witnessed a significant turnout from middle-class and low-income individuals. Local business owners such as Buyya Vasu of Subhamasthu shopping Mall initially feared a dip in sales due to the impact of the Michaung Cyclone on several villages. However, against odds, business has been prospering, quelling initial apprehensions about downturns.

An E-commerce Boom

This surge in shopping activity was not confined to physical stores alone. Meesho, a popular Indian e-commerce platform, experienced an extraordinary festive sale during its flagship Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale in October 2023. The event garnered 120 crore customer visits and a remarkable 1.6 crore new app installs. The sale saw categories like Home Kitchen, Fashion, and Beauty Personal Care receiving more than 72 orders per second. This indicates not only a win for customers but also a substantial growth for small businesses operating on the platform. Nearly 2 lakh new sellers were onboarded, and almost 30,000 sellers reached the coveted lakhpati status. Notably, children’s wear purchases surged by 114 percent during the festive period.

Sustainable Growth in Demand

In a parallel development, Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Boyce, reported a significant increase in demand for environmentally conscious products. The brand aims to derive a minimum of 50 percent of their revenue from sustainable products by 2032. This growth strategy is driven by a meticulously integrated supply chain, accounting for a 94 percent local value addition in the current fiscal year.