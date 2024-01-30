Ferozepur Woman Abducted and Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Investigation Underway

On a seemingly ordinary Sunday night, the life of 47-year-old Sonia Ahuja from Ferozepur took a harrowing turn as she was abducted and robbed at gunpoint on Malerkotla road. Sonia, along with her son, had journeyed to the city to partake in a relative's engagement function. A seemingly trivial errand - her son stepping out of the car to buy an envelope - turned into a nightmare as two unidentified men seized the opportunity to kidnap Sonia.

Abduction Amidst the Bustle

One of the assailants assumed the driver's seat while the other, brandishing a pistol, sat in the back with Sonia. As the car sped towards Gill village, Sonia's cries for help were stifled by the cold gleam of the gun and threats to her life. The incident unfolded near the Gill Road canal bridge around 9:15 pm, an hour which usually buzzes with activity.

Robbed and Discarded

During this hour-long ordeal, Sonia was robbed of 13,000 rupees and her gold chain. The assailants, having procured their loot, unceremoniously ejected Sonia from the moving vehicle before speeding off into the night. Sonia, left alone and traumatized, managed to contact her son who swiftly arrived with the police.

Investigation Underway

A police case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, including kidnapping, snatching, extortion, and criminal intimidation. Several police teams have been scrambled to trace the culprits, with their initial efforts focused on examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and hopefully track down the stolen vehicle.