Feintool Expands Global Presence with New Production Site in Pune, India

Feintool International Holding AG is extending its reach by orchestrating a new production base in the Pune metropolitan region, India. The company has initiated 'Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd' with an initial investment of CHF 15 million. This calculated move brings Feintool in proximity to its long-time customers in the Asian automotive sector who are already operational in the region. The Pune facility is slated to kickstart production in the summer of 2025, with an initial focus on manufacturing seat adjusters for various eminent automotive manufacturers.

Feintool Expands Asian Presence

Feintool, recognized globally for its prowess in the production of fineblanked components, is fortifying its presence in Asia, where it already manages two facilities each in Japan and China. The new Indian location not only consolidates Feintool's strategic supply capabilities but also reduces the company's CO2 footprint by minimizing delivery-related emissions. Specifically, the Pune site is designed to support future applications in blossoming technologies such as battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, as well as in industry and renewable energies.

Meeting Customer Needs and Reducing Emissions

This expansion into India will cater to the needs of long-standing customers, contribute to shorter and ecologically sustainable supply chains, and expedite the implementation of new applications in the areas of battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, and renewable energies. Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd will provide high-precision automotive parts to the Asian market, strengthening Feintool's position as a key supplier.

Future-Ready Manufacturing

The Pune site will also facilitate the production of components for battery- and hydrogen-powered mobility, industry, and renewable energy applications, aligning with Feintool's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions. By shortening supply chains and meeting the needs of its long-standing customers in the region, Feintool is all set to take on the future challenges of the automotive industry.