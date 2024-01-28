FCIK Champions Agroforestry Expansion in Jammu and Kashmir for Economic Revitalization

The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) is championing the expansion of agroforestry in Jammu and Kashmir to cater to the burgeoning demand for timber, stimulate economic growth in rural landscapes, and curtail carbon emissions. The pivotal focus of FCIK's proposition is the sustainable provision of timber, fodder, and fuel wood through a concerted effort from government bodies and relevant stakeholders. This points to a larger narrative of environmental sustainability and economic revitalization taking root in the region.

Advocating for a Collective Effort

During a workshop spearheaded by the District Saw Mill Owners Association in Anantnag, former FCIK President Shakeel Qalander accentuated the necessity for a collective effort to bolster the agroforestry base. Qalander's proposal entailed growing trees on diverse land types, encompassing private farms and community lands. This strategic move is aimed at addressing the raw material dearth crippling the wood-based industry and fostering future industrial expansion.

A Strategic Plan for Agroforestry Expansion

To navigate the demand-supply conundrum and stabilize prices, Qalander advocated for the establishment of wood councils at regional and district levels. These councils would comprise members from multiple departments and experts. Their main task would be to focus on strategic planning for agroforestry growth under government initiatives. These initiatives are targeted at augmenting forest and tree cover to 33% of the geographical area and creating additional carbon sinks by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Reorganizing Wood-Based Industries

Adding to the discourse, former FCIK President Zahoor Ahmad Bhat proposed the migration of unorganized wood-based industries to organized industrial estates. This tactical move is expected to enhance production efficiency and create more jobs. Bhat also addressed the need for resolving issues faced by saw mill owners, like license renewals and power supply. FCIK has been proactive in orchestrating meetings with government officials to address industry challenges and has secured decisions like auto-renewal of licenses for mill owners.

Under the aegis of FCIK, the workshop underscored the criticality of agroforestry expansion for not just the timber supply but also the economy in Jammu and Kashmir. This collective effort, if successfully implemented, could transform the landscape of the region, both ecologically and economically.