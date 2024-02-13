Father-Son Duo and Sarpanch Sentenced for 10 Years in Bank Fraud Case

In a shocking turn of events, Guna's district court sentenced Ramkumar Yadav and Kanhaiya Meena, the Sarpanch, to a 10-year prison term for a bank fraud scheme involving a falsified death certificate. The father-son duo, along with Patel Badrilal Meena, swindled 5.5 million rupees from a local bank in 2009.

A Tale of Deceit Unfolds in Guna

In 2009, Ramkumar Yadav and Kanhaiya Meena, the Sarpanch, collaborated with Patel Badrilal Meena to defraud a bank of 5.5 million rupees. The trio exploited Ramkumar's joint bank account with his father, Ram Singh Yadav, by presenting a counterfeit death certificate to the bank officials.

Ram Singh, however, was still very much alive, having embarked on a pilgrimage. The fraudulent certificate stated that Ram Singh had died in 2009, which enabled Ramkumar to withdraw 69,263 rupees from the account.

The Unraveling of a Sinister Plot

The fraudulent scheme came to light in 2012 when bank officials discovered the discrepancy. Legal action ensued, leading to a police investigation in 2014 following a complaint lodged by Ram Singh himself.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a fake death certificate was issued in 2010 by Gugor Gram Panchayat, declaring Ram Singh dead in 2009. The investigation also exposed the involvement of the village head, Kanhaiya Meena, who abused his position of power to facilitate the fraud.

Justice Served: A Decade of Imprisonment

After a thorough trial, Ramkumar Yadav and Kanhaiya Meena were found guilty of identity theft and fraud in 2024. The court sentenced both men to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of 6,000 rupees each.

During the trial, Patel Badrilal Meena died, and Rajendra Meena was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The court ordered the recovery of the embezzled sum, ensuring that justice was served for the bank and the innocent parties involved in the case.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of exploiting positions of power and deceiving financial institutions. As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, the need for vigilance against fraudulent activities becomes increasingly crucial.

As the son and village head face their punishment, the people of Guna are left to reflect on the importance of honesty, integrity, and trust in their community.

