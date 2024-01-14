en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

In the Narayankhed Assembly constituency, near the Karnataka border, lies the humble village of Tadkal. Here, a small community of roughly 15 farmers is forging a new path for sustainable agriculture. Spearheaded by agricultural extension officer G Santosh, these pioneering individuals have adopted zero tillage farming, a method that has been transforming the agricultural landscape.

Zero Tillage Farming: A Sustainable Shift

Zero tillage farming involves sowing crops directly into the untamed soil, bypassing the need for post-harvest ploughing. This seemingly simple alteration has led to significant cost savings on ploughing and weeding, improved soil quality, and an increased resilience of crops against strong winds.

A local farmer, Veeresham, reported savings of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 by applying this technique for maize cultivation. Similarly, Bhupal Reddy, another farmer, has identified significant savings and reduced labour by ploughing only once a year, all thanks to zero tillage.

Addressing Soil Degradation in India

Experts warn that soil degradation, primarily due to erosion, is a significant problem in India, with about 30% of the soil already degraded. This problem is exacerbated by climate change and a shortage of agricultural labourers, making sustainable practices like zero tillage farming increasingly crucial for the future of agriculture in the region.

Zero tillage farming could be a potential solution to this problem, as it enhances the resilience of the soil, reducing degradation and improving overall soil health. More than just an economic boon, this method is a step towards more sustainable and resilient farming practices.

Implications for the Future

More than just an innovative practice, zero tillage farming in Tadkal village is a testament to India’s capability to adapt and innovate in the face of environmental challenges. Its success in this small farming community serves as an inspiring model for other farming communities grappling with similar challenges across the country.

As we look to the future, the adoption of sustainable practices like zero tillage farming is not just a choice, but a necessity for the survival and prosperity of agriculture in India. This small group of farmers in Tadkal village have set the stage for a larger, nationwide movement towards sustainability, resilience, and economic efficiency in farming.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
11 mins ago
Syria's Breadbasket in Peril: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis
Home to clusters of robust wheat fields and verdant cotton farms, the northeast of Syria was once the nation’s breadbasket. However, a potent blend of war, economic crisis, and climate change has choked this once-thriving agricultural hub. Farmers like Omar Abdel-Fattah, a veteran cultivator who once flourished on the fertile lands of Syria’s Raqa province,
Syria's Breadbasket in Peril: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis
The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia
31 mins ago
The Art of Smoked Catfish: A Time-Honored Tradition in Bogor, Indonesia
Lalitpur, Nepal: The Cultural Significance of Maghe Sankranti Festival
31 mins ago
Lalitpur, Nepal: The Cultural Significance of Maghe Sankranti Festival
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
18 mins ago
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
20 mins ago
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
Tractor Convoy Protests in Nuremberg and Russian Military's Flamethrower Showcase
23 mins ago
Tractor Convoy Protests in Nuremberg and Russian Military's Flamethrower Showcase
Latest Headlines
World News
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
27 seconds
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
43 seconds
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
1 min
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
1 min
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
1 min
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
2 mins
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
2 mins
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
26 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
26 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
39 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
44 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
48 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app