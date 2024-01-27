Farmers' Field Day: Championing Organic Maize Cultivation in South Garo Hills

In the verdant landscapes of South Garo Hills, a unique assembly convened at the village of Asugre. A farmers' field day - a testament to the indomitable spirit of agriculture in the face of modernity. The event, spearheaded by Central Agricultural University – Krishi Vigyan Kendra (CAU-KVK), was dedicated to the organic practices of maize cultivation under the Front Line Demonstrators initiative.

Organic Maize Cultivation: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The field day witnessed around 25 local farmers, the vanguards of this nascent revolution, keenly participating in the program. The primary objective was to encourage the farmers to adopt new technologies that promise increased yield and income. But at its core, the event symbolized a collective step towards sustainable agriculture practices.

Embracing New Technologies: The Road to Improved Yield

Athokpam Haribhushan, Principal Scientist and Head at CAU-KVK South Garo Hills, took the center stage. He lauded the farmers who had successfully integrated the centre's introduced technology into their farming practices. His words underscored the immense potential of organic maize cultivation, and he enjoined other farmers to follow suit. The message was clear: Embrace these new methodologies for a better yield and a significant uptick in income.

Seed Production and Storage: Towards a Seed Village

The technical session of the field day was marked by an enlightening lecture by Rike Chelchak A Sangma, SMS (Agronomy) at CAU-KVK South Garo Hills. The talk focused on seed production and storage technologies, an integral aspect of organic farming. The goal: Establishing a seed village in the district to proliferate improved maize varieties. The event also featured the distribution of hermatic bags for seed storage, enabling the farmers to preserve the integrity of the seeds for extended periods.

The farmers' field day at Asugre was not merely an event – it was a harbinger of a transformative wave in the agricultural practices of South Garo Hills. It marked a significant stride towards sustainable farming, championing the cause of organic maize cultivation. It was a testament to the farmers' zeal to innovate and adapt, a testament to their resolve to tread the path of sustainable agriculture.