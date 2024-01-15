Family of Parliament Security Breach Accused Faces Village Boycott in Latur

It was an ordinary day in the village of Zari, Latur District, Maharashtra, when the tranquility was shattered by the news of a security breach at the Parliament. The accused was a local youth, 25-year-old Amol Dhanraj Shinde. The reverberations of that incident on December 13 last year are still being felt by his family who are now facing an undeclared boycott by their fellow villagers.

Struggling to Survive

The Shinde family, residents of a modest one-room house provided under a state government scheme catering to Scheduled Castes, are grappling with the stark reality of survival. Dhanraj Shinde and Kesarbai, Amol’s parents and daily wage earners, are out of work. The reason? A pervasive fear of police action has gripped the villagers, leading local employers to think twice before hiring them.

The Silent Boycott

This silent ostracism has triggered a domino effect of hardships. Dhanraj’s attempts to find employment have been met with closed doors. Political parties have remained indifferent, and the village administration’s assistance has been far from adequate. With the community sidestepping them, the family is hanging by a thread.

Unanswered Questions and Unfulfilled Dreams

Amol, who is currently in custody, had dreams of joining the army. He participated in numerous recruitment drives but success eluded him. Since his arrest, the family has lost contact with him. The distance to Delhi, coupled with a lack of resources, has denied them the chance to visit him.

Shouldering the Burden

Amidst this turmoil, the other children of the Shinde family are making ends meet. Santosh, one of Amol’s brothers, sends money home in an effort to keep the family afloat. Meanwhile, the village head denies claims of intentional ostracism against the Shinde family. But the reality of their situation paints a starkly contrasting picture.