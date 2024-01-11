en English
Agriculture

Family of Deceased Kerala Farmer Receives Financial Aid, Averting Foreclosure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
A ray of sunlight pierced through the dark clouds of despair for the family of a deceased farmer in Kerala, as they received significant financial aid following a heart-wrenching report by Asianet News. The family, still reeling from the loss of their patriarch, Prasad, who tragically ended his life in the Kuttanad area due to mounting financial pressures, were facing the looming threat of foreclosure.

Anonymous Aid Against Foreclosure

In a remarkable turn of events, an anonymous Keralite based in Mumbai stepped forward to clear the family’s dues, effectively saving their property from foreclosure. The property, a modest house surrounded by five cents of land, served as the only tangible memory of the late Prasad. The anonymous benefactor, who wished to remain in the shadows, referred to the financial aid as a wedding gift for prominent actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter.

Farmer’s Desperate Act

Prasad, a farmer, was driven to suicide on November 11, after consuming poison. His desperate act was a silent cry against the financial despair he faced when his request for an agricultural loan was denied by the bank due to previous loan arrears. The dark reality of his financial turmoil was unveiled when his wife, Omana, revealed that she had previously taken a loan from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Family’s Struggle Continues

Despite the generous act of the anonymous donor, Omana disclosed that the family still requires help to pay off an additional debt of five lakh rupees. The heartrending story of this family, who have been reliant on the assistance of friends and relatives since Prasad’s untimely death, serves as a grim reminder of the plight of farmers in the country. Political figures have since extended promises of support to the family, albeit the actualization of their words remains to be seen.

Agriculture
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

