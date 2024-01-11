en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Faith, Harmony, and Global Anticipation for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya: A Live Coverage by Akshita N

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Faith, Harmony, and Global Anticipation for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya: A Live Coverage by Akshita N

In 2024, the city of Ayodhya, a touchstone of faith and heritage for millions of Hindus, witnessed an event that stitched a unique fabric of unity, transcending religious boundaries. Akshita N, reporting live on ITLivestream, captured the fusion of faith, harmony, and anticipation for ‘Ram Lalla’—the infant form of Lord Rama—that reverberated across the region.

A Symbol of Unity and Faith

The name ‘Ram Lalla’ is not just associated with the infant form of Lord Rama. It has been an emblem of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the anticipated construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As Akshita N showcased, this anticipation has become a beacon of communal unity and togetherness among people of different faiths. The temple’s construction, imbued with significant religious and cultural importance, has fostered a sense of national pride, transcending religious differences.

Lord Rama: An Embodiment of Inclusion

The historical and cultural significance of Lord Rama cannot be overstated. His values of inclusion and understanding, which are exemplified in his interactions with various characters in the Ramayana, have been influential in communities, not just in India, but across the globe. This shared legacy and cultural exchange contribute to India’s soft power, promoting communal unity and encouraging collaboration to address global challenges.

Global Anticipation and Economic Impact

Further exemplifying the unity and anticipation for Ram Lalla, communities across the globe are planning large-scale celebrations for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The shared celebration unites nations in a harmonious display of reverence and gladness, showcasing cross-cultural unity. The live webcast of the consecration ceremony in the United States, with the participation of devotees from over 50 nations, underscores this global anticipation. The temple’s construction also promises a positive impact on the local economy and tourism, marking broader implications for Hindu-Muslim relations in India.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
In an unexpected turn of events in Indian politics, Nitish Kumar, a veteran leader with significant influence, proposed Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress party, for the position of Chairperson for an entity ambiguously referred to as ‘INDIA’. However, in a move that has sparked a wave of speculation, Gandhi declined
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
18 mins ago
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
36 mins ago
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
12 mins ago
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
13 mins ago
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
Bihar's Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition
16 mins ago
Bihar's Bold Steps towards Climate Resilience Garner Global Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
2 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
2 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
5 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
7 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
8 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
10 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
12 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
12 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
12 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
45 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
52 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
54 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app