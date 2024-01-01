Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

As the world welcomed the New Year 2024, a significant gathering of devotees was observed at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a prominent pilgrimage site for Hindus, located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The event marks a traditional and religious celebration where devotees from various places come to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. Such gatherings are common during festive occasions and the beginning of the New Year at religious places in India. The gathering at Baba Baidyanath Dham reflects the devotion and cultural practices associated with Hinduism, and it is a testament to the enduring religious tradition in the region.

Global Sights of Devotion and Hope

Religious gatherings and celebrations are taking place around the globe. From Nairobi, Kenya, to the sandy shores of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, different traditions and customs are being followed to welcome the new year. These practices range from wearing white clothes, jumping waves, to setting specific intentions for the year ahead. This global observance of New Year’s Day is also tinged with anticipation for upcoming events, such as the Lunar New Year and Vladimir Putin’s fifth term run for the presidency.

Prayer and Gratitude: A Common Thread

In the coastal cities of Mangaluru and Udupi in India, the Christian community embraced the arrival of the New Year with prayers and expressions of gratitude. Worshippers gathered in churches to thank God for His protection throughout the year 2023 and prayed for happiness, peace, and tranquility in 2024. New Year celebration masses were conducted, with special adoration of the Holy Eucharist expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year and prayers extended for peace, particularly in war-affected regions worldwide.

Welcoming the New Year with Collective Worship

On New Year’s Eve, people from different cities gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year with prayers and celebrations. Devotees visited various temples, gurudwaras, and churches, engaging in rituals like performing aartis and attending special prayers. Celebrations included sand sculptures of Lord Jagannath at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, and magnificent fireworks displays in Goa, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

While the country decided not to hold any official celebrations as a solidarity gesture towards Palestinians suffering under the Israeli regime and in respect to the flood victims in several states, religious and spiritual programmes were held at several religious institutions across the country. Various religious activities, prayers, and spiritual events took place, marking the dawn of the New Year, 2024.