en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

As the world welcomed the New Year 2024, a significant gathering of devotees was observed at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a prominent pilgrimage site for Hindus, located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The event marks a traditional and religious celebration where devotees from various places come to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. Such gatherings are common during festive occasions and the beginning of the New Year at religious places in India. The gathering at Baba Baidyanath Dham reflects the devotion and cultural practices associated with Hinduism, and it is a testament to the enduring religious tradition in the region.

Global Sights of Devotion and Hope

Religious gatherings and celebrations are taking place around the globe. From Nairobi, Kenya, to the sandy shores of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, different traditions and customs are being followed to welcome the new year. These practices range from wearing white clothes, jumping waves, to setting specific intentions for the year ahead. This global observance of New Year’s Day is also tinged with anticipation for upcoming events, such as the Lunar New Year and Vladimir Putin’s fifth term run for the presidency.

Prayer and Gratitude: A Common Thread

In the coastal cities of Mangaluru and Udupi in India, the Christian community embraced the arrival of the New Year with prayers and expressions of gratitude. Worshippers gathered in churches to thank God for His protection throughout the year 2023 and prayed for happiness, peace, and tranquility in 2024. New Year celebration masses were conducted, with special adoration of the Holy Eucharist expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year and prayers extended for peace, particularly in war-affected regions worldwide.

Welcoming the New Year with Collective Worship

On New Year’s Eve, people from different cities gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year with prayers and celebrations. Devotees visited various temples, gurudwaras, and churches, engaging in rituals like performing aartis and attending special prayers. Celebrations included sand sculptures of Lord Jagannath at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, and magnificent fireworks displays in Goa, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

While the country decided not to hold any official celebrations as a solidarity gesture towards Palestinians suffering under the Israeli regime and in respect to the flood victims in several states, religious and spiritual programmes were held at several religious institutions across the country. Various religious activities, prayers, and spiritual events took place, marking the dawn of the New Year, 2024.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024

By Salman Khan

India: An Emerging Global Leader in Climate Action

By Rafia Tasleem

Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy

By Salman Khan

Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Found ...
@Elections · 29 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Found ...
heart comment 0
Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition

By Rafia Tasleem

Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony
Shruti Haasan Rings in New Year 2024 in Chennai with Family Amid Successful Film Streak

By BNN Correspondents

Shruti Haasan Rings in New Year 2024 in Chennai with Family Amid Successful Film Streak
Tragic Car Crash in Jamshedpur Claims Six Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Car Crash in Jamshedpur Claims Six Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
5 mins
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
5 mins
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny
7 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny
Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan
7 mins
Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
8 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
8 mins
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
8 mins
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
9 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
16 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
16 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
49 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app