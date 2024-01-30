Fact-check: Lord Ram Statue Vandalism Incident Occurred in Ayodhya, Not Mira Road

In the midst of swirling social media claims and communal tensions, a viral video depicting a man scaling and attempting to desecrate a colossal statue of Lord Ram sparked widespread outrage and confusion. The incident was initially believed to have taken place in Mira Road, Thane, following the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. However, an investigation spearheaded by India Today has since determined the actual location of the occurrence: Ayodhya, not Thane's Mira Road.

Unraveling the Truth

The debunking of the original claim was apparent from the evidence assembled, which included a video shared by Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, showcasing the very same idol. This was further corroborated by a photo story presented by the Navbharat Times on the Amrit Mahotsav event in Ayodhya, where the identical idol was on display.

The Amrit Mahotsav, a grand event held from January 14 to 22, celebrated Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's 75th birthday. Notably, the event featured a theme park inspired by the 'Ramcharitamanas', in which the idol from the viral video was prominently displayed.

Additional Proof

Further substantiation arrived in the form of an Instagram video shared by eyewitness Vaibhav Srivastava, and confirmation from Rahul Srivastava of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The man at the center of the controversy, responsible for the attempted act of vandalism, was identified as Mukhtar Ali Mondal. Mondal claimed he was seeking revenge for the destruction of the Babri Masjid.

Aftermath

In a subsequent and alarming escalation, Mukhtar Ali Mondal was apprehended after attacking another individual with a knife. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for social media to fan the flames of misinformation, and the need for rigorous fact-checking in the face of volatile communal narratives.