Eyewitness Accounts: The Tragic Police Firing on Karsevaks in Ayodhya, 1990

Memories of the tragic events that unfolded in Ayodhya during the karseva movement in October 1990 still echo in the minds of those who lived through it. Rameshwar Sharma, a BJP MLA from the Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal and former Bajrang Dal president, recounts the chilling day when police fired on the participants, leading to an untold number of deaths among the karsevaks.

Lost Karsevaks: A Mystery Unresolved

According to Sharma, countless karsevaks went missing after the firing, their whereabouts remaining a mystery to this day. Fortunately, he confirmed that no karsevak from Bhopal lost their life on that fateful day. Thousands of these devout individuals had journeyed from Bhopal to Ayodhya in a convoy of 85 buses. Initially denied entry to Ayodhya, they managed to reach the site through alternative routes, guided by empathetic villagers.

The Deception and the Firing

Advocate Indal Singh Sengar narrates a tale of deception, recalling how the police tricked them into boarding buses that were meant to leave them stranded in the wilderness. However, they managed to reach the Saryu river, where Sengar witnessed the horrifying sight of police opening fire on the people gathered on the Saryu bridge.

The Haunting Sight at Saryu River

Tapan Bhaumik, another witness, relays a disturbing account of witnessing the Kothari brothers being shot, then later beaten when he tried to transport them to the hospital. He also recounts the chilling sight of at least 35 bodies floating in the Saryu river after the firing. These events have left an indelible mark on the psyche of the community, a haunting reminder of the violence of that day.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the cost of conflict. As the years pass, these eyewitness accounts continue to keep the memory alive, serving as a testament to the horrors of violence and the resilience of those who endured it.