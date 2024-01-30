Exploring Urban Loneliness: IIHS Literary Session Unveils City's Impact on Individuals

At the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) in Sadashivanagar, a literary event titled 'An Evening of Stories: The City as a Muse' recently unfolded, delving into the theme of urban loneliness and the city's influence on individuals. The evening witnessed readings from five writers - Sumana Ramanan, Vidya Rao, Seema Punwani, Felipe Franco Munhoz, and Francesco Leto, who are all part of the Sangam House writing residency. Their manuscripts painted a wide spectrum of urban experiences, providing a rich tapestry of narratives for the audience.

Unveiling the Many Shades of Urban Loneliness

Among the writers, Punwani emphasized how, despite a decent job, one could feel a sense of isolation in a bustling city. She advocated for finding a personal space in the city that resonates with an individual's soul. From Ramanan's exploration of musical traditions in an urban setting to Munhoz's fictional accounts that echo the style of renowned writer Faulkner, the evening was a vibrant showcase of diverse perspectives.

The Resilient Courtesan and Other Tales

Vidya Rao shared a poignant story about an aging courtesan, painting a vivid picture of her resilience and humor in the face of adversity. Meanwhile, Francesco Leto delved into reflections on writing and the emotions involved, further enriching the night's narrative tapestry.

Unearthing Narratives That Shape Urban Spaces

The event, which included audience interaction, was part of the IIHS City Scripts initiative. The initiative aims to explore the varied narratives and voices that define urban spaces. Pooja Sagar, who leads the Word Lab and Library teams at IIHS, stated that the institute seeks to uncover nuanced art and cultural practices that help shape urban spaces. The collaboration with Sangam House aligns with their interest in discovering and showcasing urban voices, and such events typically attract considerable public interest.