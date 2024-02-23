Expert Panel at Saveetha Law School Discusses the Evolution of Warfare and Security Challenges

In a world where the only constant is change, the field of warfare and security is undergoing a significant transformation, compelling nations to reevaluate their defense strategies. This was the central theme at a two-day international conference held at Saveetha School of Law in Chennai, where a distinguished panel of experts, including retired army personnel, bureaucrats, and former Indian envoys, convened to deliberate on the evolving nature of warfare and its implications for global security.

Understanding the Changing Dynamics of Warfare

The discussions underscored the importance of constant investment and adaptation in military strategies to keep pace with the changing dynamics of warfare. A key point of consensus among the panelists was the crucial role of technology in this evolution. As warfare extends beyond conventional battlefields into the realms of cyber and space, the integration of intelligence forces with cutting-edge technology has become imperative for enhancing military preparedness. The panel highlighted examples, such as the increasing use of drones and the potential establishment of a separate drone branch within the military, as critical steps towards adapting to the new age of warfare.

Regional Security and the Baloch Issue

Another significant area of discussion was the complexities surrounding regional security, with a particular focus on the Baloch region's trifurcation and its impact on relations between Pakistan and Iran. The experts suggested that addressing such intricate regional disputes requires a move beyond traditional national security strategies. Adopting de-securitized approaches, which prioritize diplomatic and economic engagements over military solutions, was recommended as a more effective way to ensure stability and peace in conflict-prone areas.

The Role of Non-State Actors and Emerging Threats

The conference also shed light on the emerging threats posed by non-state actors, particularly in the context of long-range stand-off terrorism. With advancements in commercial technologies making extended range capabilities more accessible, the panel expressed concerns over the potential increase in long-range attacks by terrorist groups. Drawing on insights from the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, the discussion highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy that encompasses both defense and proactive engagement to counter the evolving landscape of terrorism.