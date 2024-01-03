Exam Guidelines and Format: What Candidates Need to Know

Exam candidates possess a critical responsibility to ensure their punctuality and preparedness. Arriving at the exam center at least two hours prior to the commencement of the test is strongly advised. The upcoming examination, comprising multiple-choice questions, carries a total weight of 150 marks.

Exam Format

The examination is bifurcated into two papers, each housing different sections. Paper 1 encompasses five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Science. Paper 2 consists of four sections. Candidates are granted the choice between Mathematics/Science or Social Studies, in addition to the mandatory sections of Child Development and Pedagogy, and Language I and II.

Marking Scheme

Every question answered correctly confers one mark upon the candidate. Notably, the absence of negative marking excludes the penalty for incorrect answers, an encouraging aspect for exam takers.

Exam Day Guidelines

Strict adherence to the stipulated COVID-19 guidelines is expected at the exam center, including sanitization, temperature checks, and social distancing. Candidates are urged to carry their admit card, valid photo identity proof, face mask, gloves, and personal hand sanitizer. It is also mandated that candidates reach the exam center at least an hour before the entry gate opens.

Wearing simple and comfortable attire that aligns with the dress code is advised, and any deviation may lead to disqualification. Critical documents such as the admit card and a valid photo ID are required for identity verification. Furthermore, a list of permitted and prohibited items is provided, highlighting the importance of knowledge of the exam center guidelines.