Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India’s High Debt Levels

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor D. Subbarao, while addressing the India Investment Conference, expressed his concerns over the high debt levels of India. The ex-RBI chief emphasized the need for the government to concentrate on reducing the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, currently hovering around 81%. Subbarao highlighted that even though India’s borrowing is primarily in local currency—a safety net in itself—the confidence of foreign investors remains a crucial factor. He cautioned that a high debt-to-GDP ratio serves as a significant indicator of macroeconomic stability and could potentially shake investor confidence.

India’s Debt Concerns Amid Global Fiscal Challenges

Subbarao’s comments come at a time when the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned of a challenging year ahead for fiscal policy, especially for countries due to hold elections. Concerns are rife that governments may hike spending or slash taxes to garner popular support, leading to escalated debt concerns. Public debt has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and fresh borrowing this year is expected to shatter records in several major economies. This leaves governments with less ability to respond to financial crises, pandemics, or wars.

The RBI’s Role and India’s Economic Landscape

Subbarao also touched upon the effectiveness of RBI’s inflation-targeting policy, especially against supply shocks. He acknowledged that despite the challenges, the policy continues to work. He also discussed the RBI’s intervention in the foreign exchange market to maintain the stability of the rupee amidst global volatility. India’s economy has transitioned from a mixed planned economy to a mixed middle-income developing social market economy, ranking 5th largest by nominal GDP and 139th by GDP nominal. An impressive 70% of India’s GDP is driven by domestic consumption, positioning the nation as the world’s sixth-largest consumer market.

Upcoming Union Budget and Foreign Portfolio Investments

The former governor’s remarks arrive ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 and during ongoing discussions about the inclusion of Indian bonds in the JP Morgan index. In the first two weeks of January, foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities, despite increased geopolitical tensions. This follows the record-breaking foreign portfolio inflows received by India in 2023, reaching an all-time high of Rs 66,135 crore.