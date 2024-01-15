en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India’s High Debt Levels

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India’s High Debt Levels

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor D. Subbarao, while addressing the India Investment Conference, expressed his concerns over the high debt levels of India. The ex-RBI chief emphasized the need for the government to concentrate on reducing the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, currently hovering around 81%. Subbarao highlighted that even though India’s borrowing is primarily in local currency—a safety net in itself—the confidence of foreign investors remains a crucial factor. He cautioned that a high debt-to-GDP ratio serves as a significant indicator of macroeconomic stability and could potentially shake investor confidence.

India’s Debt Concerns Amid Global Fiscal Challenges

Subbarao’s comments come at a time when the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned of a challenging year ahead for fiscal policy, especially for countries due to hold elections. Concerns are rife that governments may hike spending or slash taxes to garner popular support, leading to escalated debt concerns. Public debt has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and fresh borrowing this year is expected to shatter records in several major economies. This leaves governments with less ability to respond to financial crises, pandemics, or wars.

The RBI’s Role and India’s Economic Landscape

Subbarao also touched upon the effectiveness of RBI’s inflation-targeting policy, especially against supply shocks. He acknowledged that despite the challenges, the policy continues to work. He also discussed the RBI’s intervention in the foreign exchange market to maintain the stability of the rupee amidst global volatility. India’s economy has transitioned from a mixed planned economy to a mixed middle-income developing social market economy, ranking 5th largest by nominal GDP and 139th by GDP nominal. An impressive 70% of India’s GDP is driven by domestic consumption, positioning the nation as the world’s sixth-largest consumer market.

Upcoming Union Budget and Foreign Portfolio Investments

The former governor’s remarks arrive ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 and during ongoing discussions about the inclusion of Indian bonds in the JP Morgan index. In the first two weeks of January, foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities, despite increased geopolitical tensions. This follows the record-breaking foreign portfolio inflows received by India in 2023, reaching an all-time high of Rs 66,135 crore.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has made a triumphant return to the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990, reaching new highs unseen in 33 years. The rally, which began on January 5, has seen the Topix index follow suit, reaching similar record-breaking highs. This surge in Japan’s equity market has elicited optimistic
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Technological Advancements
9 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Technological Advancements
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
17 mins ago
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
CEBA Loan Repayment Commences, Marking a Significant Phase in Canada's Pandemic Recovery
2 mins ago
CEBA Loan Repayment Commences, Marking a Significant Phase in Canada's Pandemic Recovery
Walmart Expands Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds Amid Global Sales Surge
2 mins ago
Walmart Expands Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds Amid Global Sales Surge
Zomato's Stock Takes a Dip After Significant Block Deal
6 mins ago
Zomato's Stock Takes a Dip After Significant Block Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
3 mins
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
3 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
4 mins
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
5 mins
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
7 mins
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
7 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
13 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
16 mins
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
51 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app