Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Convicted for Framing Lawyer in 1996 Drug Case

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been convicted by a sessions court in Gujarat for framing a Rajasthan-based lawyer in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996. This long-standing legal battle highlights issues of misuse of power and the importance of judicial processes in holding public officials accountable. Bhatt, known for his critical stance against the government, faced termination from service in 2015 and has now been found guilty of falsely implicating a lawyer to coerce property transfer.

Background of the Case

In 1996, under the supervision of Sanjiv Bhatt, then Superintendent of Police in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, the local police arrested lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit. They alleged finding drugs in a hotel room where Rajpurohit was staying, charging him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). However, investigations later revealed that the arrest was a ploy to force Rajpurohit into relinquishing a disputed property in Rajasthan. This revelation prompted former police inspector I B Vyas to seek a comprehensive inquiry into the matter in 1999, leading to a prolonged legal scrutiny.

The Verdict and Its Implications

The conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt marks a significant milestone in the Indian judiciary's effort to address misconduct within the police force. The case, culminating after nearly three decades, underscores the judicial system's role in upholding justice, even against influential public figures. With the quantum of punishment awaited, this verdict sends a strong message about the consequences of abuse of power and the importance of integrity in law enforcement.

Bhatt's Controversial Career

Sanjiv Bhatt's career has been mired in controversy, including his allegations against top officials for their handling of the Gujarat riots in 2002. His sacking in 2015 for unauthorized absence further tarnished his reputation, with this conviction adding another chapter to his contentious public life. Bhatt's case reflects the challenges and complexities within India's police and judicial systems, highlighting the need for reforms to prevent misuse of authority and to ensure accountability at all levels.

This conviction not only marks a personal setback for Bhatt but also serves as a reminder of the enduring principles of justice and accountability. As society evolves, the expectation for transparency and integrity from public officials remains paramount, reinforcing the idea that no individual is above the law.