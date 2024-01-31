eVision and Disney Star Forge Partnership to Reshape MENA's Entertainment Landscape

In a significant move that promises to redefine the entertainment landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), eVision, UAE's preeminent media and entertainment streaming service, has entered into a strategic partnership with India's foremost media and entertainment company, Disney Star. This alliance heralds a new era in MENA's entertainment industry, bolstering eVision's reputation as a trailblazer in providing world-class entertainment.

Unleashing a Rich Library of Content

The collaboration promises to provide viewers with a wealth of content, including popular linear channels such as Star Plus HD, Asianet Middle East, Star Gold, and Star Vijay. These will be accessible through elife and Switch TV to subscribers in the UAE. Moreover, there are plans afoot to extend these offerings to eVision's OTT streaming platform, STARZ ON, across the GCC region.

On-Demand Content and Hotstar Specials

In addition to linear channels, the partnership will bring a plethora of on-demand content to the region. This includes premium originals and titles from the Hotstar Specials catalogue, catering specifically to the South Asian audiences in MENA. These offerings promise to enhance the entertainment options for audiences across the region.

Expanding Beyond Content Provision

The alliance between eVision and Disney Star extends beyond mere content provision. It also includes licensing rights for Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels throughout MENA. This strategic move is set to enrich the entertainment landscape further.

Olivier Bramly, CEO of eVision, and Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head of Distribution & International at Disney Star, have both emphasized the potential of this collaboration in enhancing entertainment options for MENA audiences. The partnership promises to usher in a new era of world-class entertainment, further establishing eVision as a pioneer in the field.