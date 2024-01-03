en English
Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades

The Euro-Siberian region’s native Common Shelducks have made an unexpected appearance in Burdwan, marking a significant development as these birds have not been sighted in the area for several decades. The occurrence, which is being closely monitored by local forest officials, underscores the mystery and dynamism of migratory patterns.

Unprecedented Sightings in Burdwan

Six Common Shelducks were discovered at Gardanmari Lake in Bhatar and along a riverside patch near the Damodar River. Notably, these birds have bypassed the Chupi oxbow lake, a well-established sanctuary for migratory birds. Assistant Divisional Forest Officer Somnath Chowdhury expressed surprise at the event, explaining that while Rudy Shelducks—known locally as ‘Brahminy Duck’—are occasional visitors to the region, there are no records of Common Shelducks in Burdwan.

Identifying the Common Shelduck

The Common Shelduck is a distinctive bird, often described as resembling a small, short-necked goose. Its stark colour contrast—featuring a reddish-pink bill, pink feet, and a white body adorned with chestnut patches—makes it a captivating sight. Despite its striking presence, this species is rarely seen in Bengal, making the recent sightings all the more exceptional.

Migratory Patterns and Conservation

Common Shelducks, while typically breeding in Euro-Siberia, migrate to subtropical regions during winter. They are often found along the coastlines of Great Britain and Germany. The species is protected under the ‘Agreement on Conservation of African Waterbirds (AEWA)’, emphasizing the significance of its uncommon appearance in Bengal and the importance of monitoring and protecting these unexpected visitors.

India Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

