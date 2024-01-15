en English
Business

ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant development marking the advent of sustainable transportation in India, ETO Motors, an avant-garde electric vehicle company, has secured a substantial order from the Uttar Pradesh government. The mandate, encompassing the deployment of 500 electric three-wheelers across an array of cities in the state, emphasizes Ayodhya in particular. This initiative dovetails with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, aiming to accommodate the anticipated surge of devotees by presenting an environmentally-friendly transport alternative.

Targeted Cities and Environmental Responsibility

The cities marked for this deployment span Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Mathura, and Gorakhpur. The scheme not only extends an efficient and eco-friendly transport solution to these urban clusters but also speaks volumes about the state’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Karthik S Ponnapula, Director of ETO Motors, underlined that their electric three-wheelers symbolize a transition towards sustainable economic growth and social empowerment.

Collaboration with Uber

Adding another feather to its cap, ETO Motors has announced a strategic alliance with Uber, the ride-sharing titan, to provide a sustainable and efficient electric mobility solution for urban transportation. This partnership is designed to marry ETO Motors’ prowess in electric vehicle technology with Uber’s ride-sharing platform to revolutionize urban mobility.

Uber India’s Take on the Partnership

Shiva Shailendran, Director of Supply Operations at Uber India, voiced his excitement about the partnership, particularly in light of Ayodhya’s imminent evolution into a significant tourist hub. The alliance targets seamless and eco-friendly commutes for both tourists and locals in the city, reinforcing the broader narrative of sustainable development and environmental consciousness.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

