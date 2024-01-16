Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani: Unfounded Separation Rumors Amid Social Media Speculation

Speculation has been rife on social media, following a viral Reddit post, suggesting that the Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani may have parted ways. Observations that Esha has been less active in sharing content about Bharat and has been attending events alone have sparked these rumors. However, it is essential to underline that these are mere conjectures in the absence of any official statement from the couple.

An Unusual Silence

Esha Deol, daughter of the legendary actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has always been quite vocal about her affection for Bharat on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, is often perceived as an inspirational duo due to their public displays of affection. However, recent observations indicate a sudden change in Esha's social media behavior. Netizens have noted that Esha's posts have become less about her husband and more focused on celebrating festivals with her mother and daughters, Radhya and Miraya. This shift has catalyzed the rumors of a possible separation.

The Absentee Husband

Adding fuel to the fire, Bharat's notable absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration has raised eyebrows. The event, attended by the who's who of Bollywood, saw Esha partaking in the festivities without her better half. The absence of Bharat from such a significant family event has led to intensified speculation about their marital status.

Anniversary Affection

Despite the swirling rumors, a loving message and photo shared by Esha in June 2023 to celebrate their wedding anniversary suggest that their relationship is still robust. The affectionate post displayed their deep and enduring love for each other, contradicting the conjectures about their separation. Professionally, Esha Deol, who made her digital debut in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside Ajay Devgn, is set to collaborate with Amit Sadh in an upcoming movie.

While social media is abuzz with speculation about their marital status, it is important to remember that these are just rumors. Until there is an official statement from Esha and Bharat, it is crucial to respect their privacy and refrain from jumping to conclusions based on conjecture.