Esconet Technologies Sets Course for IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI

India’s integrated IT solutions provider, Esconet Technologies, has begun the process of launching an initial public offering (IPO) by filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The anticipated IPO comprises solely of a fresh issuance of up to 33,60,000 equity shares, valuing each at Rs 10. These shares are slated for listing on the Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Appointment of Corporate Entities for IPO

Esconet Technologies has brought Corporate Capital Ventures on board as the sole book running lead manager for the IPO. Additionally, Skyline Financial Services will perform the role of the registrar. The proceeds from the IPO are designated primarily for working capital requirements and investments in ZeaCloud Services, Esconet Technologies’ wholly-owned subsidiary.

Investment in ZeaCloud Services

The funds will aid ZeaCloud Services in meeting its capital expenditure needs. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes. Esconet Technologies, established in 2012 by Santosh Kumar Agrawal and Sunil Kumar Agrawal, specializes in providing high-end supercomputing solutions, data centre facilities, storage servers, network security, and data protection.

Partnerships and Client Base

The firm collaborates with industry-leading technology partners such as AMD, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP Enterprises, Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. Its clientele features significant entities like the Ministry of Defence, National Informatics Centre, IIT, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ONGC, and Engineers India Ltd.

For the first half of the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2023, Esconet reported revenues of Rs 71.46 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 3.05 crore. As Esconet Technologies embarks on its journey to the IPO, it is poised to make a substantial mark in the IT industry with its robust portfolio and strategic partnerships.