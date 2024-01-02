Escalating Man-Crocodile Conflict at Bhitarkanika National Park: A Conservation Paradox

The tranquility of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was disturbed with the discovery of an eight-foot-long saltwater crocodile’s carcass in the Brahmani river, marking the 33rd crocodile death within the park in the span of 12 years. This incident underscores the escalating man-crocodile conflict, a recurring theme in the villages fringing the national park.

The Crocodile Capital of India

Bhitarkanika National Park, an ecological hotspot known for its vast forest and saltwater swamp ecosystem, is the proud home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles as of the January 2023 census. The park is often referred to as the ‘Crocodile Capital of India’ due to this significant population. However, this crown of honor comes with its share of challenges, most notable of which is the frequent man-crocodile conflict.

Man-Crocodile Conflict: A Growing Concern

As the park’s crocodile population grows, so does the tension between these reptiles and the local communities. This tension is evident in the 11 reported unnatural crocodile deaths in the last four years alone. The villagers living on the periphery of the park encounter these magnificent creatures regularly, leading to inevitable clashes.

Conservation Efforts and International Recognition

Despite the challenges, Bhitarkanika holds a significant place in India’s biodiversity conservation efforts. The saltwater crocodiles residing here are protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Recognizing the importance of this unique ecosystem, the park has been designated as a Ramsar site, a status that underscores its position as a wetland of international importance for habitat and biodiversity conservation. Furthermore, the forest and environment ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has initiated a crocodile breeding and rearing project at Dangamal, located within the park, to help preserve the species.