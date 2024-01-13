en English
Disaster

Escalating Forest Fire Threatens Dehra Ki Gali Forests

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Escalating Forest Fire Threatens Dehra Ki Gali Forests

A fresh forest fire has ignited in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forests, spreading into the Nar and Bhata Dhurian forest areas. Originating late on Saturday evening, the wildfire has been swiftly consuming the terrain situated on the borderline of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Response to the Blaze

In light of the emergency, fire fighting operations have been mobilized by the forest protection staff. Masood Choudhary, the Assistant Director of the Forest Protection Force, has confirmed that both the forest department and the forest protection department are diligently battling the blaze. Efforts are in full swing to control and extinguish the wildfire, with firefighters from both departments collaborating to minimize the damage and halt the fire’s progression.

Beyond the Flames

In addition to the immediate danger and destruction caused by the fire, the longer-term ecological implications are equally concerning. The blaze, fueled by an extended dry spell, poses a serious threat to the area’s ecologically sensitive zones and wildlife sanctuaries. The forest fire has also caused significant damage to the Mohra power project’s 11-km long wooden flume.

Prevention and Control Measures

The Forest Department, in conjunction with locals and Army personnel deployed in the affected areas, have utilized fire beaters and portable extinguishing equipment to prevent the flames from reaching nearby forests. Agricultural activities like burning grass for fertilization have been identified as major contributors to the origin of the fire. To encourage quick reporting and public involvement in preventing and controlling forest fires, emergency contact numbers have been provided.

