Energy

Escalating Crisis: Damaged Transformers Overwhelm Bijbehara’s Electrical Department

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:03 pm EST
Escalating Crisis: Damaged Transformers Overwhelm Bijbehara’s Electrical Department

Bijbehara’s Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Division is grappling with an escalating crisis, as its efforts to repair damaged transformers (DTs) are being overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the damage. Muzaffar Ahmad Lone, the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the division, has illuminated the root cause of this issue: the skyrocketing electrical consumption.

The Burden of Increased Electrical Loads

The divisions under Lone’s supervision have borne witness to a staggering amount of transformer damage. A problem he lays at the feet of increased electrical loads and unchecked electricity usage by consumers. This rampant consumption is not only taking a toll on the transformers but also pushing the department’s workshops to their limits. The workshops, designed for regular maintenance and repair work, are now swamped with damaged transformers that urgently need attention.

Implications of the Crisis: A Case Study

The effects of this crisis are not confined to Bijbehara alone. For instance, Roseville, California, has felt the sting of this shortage. The city has faced significant delays in transformer delivery, disrupting its home electrification projects. The struggles in Roseville underline the broader implications of this crisis: a halt in progress towards electrification and clean energy targets, a testament to the reach and impact of the transformer shortage.

Searching for Solutions

While the departments are striving to repair the transformers swiftly, the excessive electricity consumption has led to an extent of damage that is taxing their resources. The department is fighting an uphill battle, but the resolution to this crisis lies not just in the repair of the damaged transformers but also in addressing the cause of this problem: uncontrolled electricity consumption. Consumers must be made aware of the implications of their rampant usage to prevent further damage and ensure sustainable use of electricity.

Energy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

