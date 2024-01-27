Erosion of Federalism in India: An Analysis of the BJP Government's Encroachments on State Powers

The federal structure of India, deeply rooted in historical context and constitutional mechanisms, is currently under significant strain. The inherent federal nature of India is evident in the reorganization of states based on linguistic and cultural identities. The Constitution of India was originally designed to uphold a federal nation, a fact reflected by the requirement of Article 368(2) for certain constitutional amendments to be ratified by state legislatures. Landmark Supreme Court cases such as Keshavananda Bharti and Minerva Mills have further reinforced that federalism is a fundamental characteristic of the Constitution that cannot be altered.

Erosion of Federalism

However, the balance of federalism in India is being tilted. The current BJP government stands accused of undermining this federal structure by infringing upon the executive, legislative, and financial powers of the states. For instance, the imposition of the NEET examination for medical college admissions and the passing of laws on concurrent list subjects without state consultation are seen as encroachments on state powers.

Financial Tactics

Furthermore, the BJP government has reportedly used financial tactics to weaken the states' autonomy. By reducing the states' share of tax revenues and limiting their borrowing capacity, the central government has put a squeeze on states' resources, thereby compromising their independence.

States' Response

Such actions have not gone unchallenged. The I N D I Alliance, led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, is at the forefront of a collective resistance against the perceived federal erosion. Moreover, the Vellum Jananayagam conference saw opposition leaders pledging to uphold the Constitution, protect federalism, and resist what they view as authoritarian tendencies under the BJP's rule. The conference saw the adoption of resolutions addressing various issues related to state powers and governance.

If these trends continue, states in India may be reduced to mere administrative entities, compromising the federal essence of the nation. The balance between central and state powers, which forms the crux of India's federal structure, is at risk of being disrupted, with potential far-reaching consequences.