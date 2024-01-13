en English
Equitas Small Finance Bank’s ‘Circle of Life’ Series Showcases the Journey of a Kite-Maker

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
As part of its inspiring ‘Circle of Life’ video series, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) presented the victorious journey of Roshan Bibi, a kite-maker hailing from Gujarat. This series, a testament to the unwavering spirit of women entrepreneurs, propelled by the bank’s timely support, centres around their transformative tales.

Unfurling the Journey of an Artisan

The story of Roshan Bibi, who initiated her business three decades ago by selling 1,000 kites priced at Rs 13 each, is one that resonates with determination and resilience. Over the years, Bibi has grown her venture into a thriving enterprise, now providing employment to more than 100 individuals. This growth was significantly catalysed by the bank’s support, especially through the timely provision of loans.

Banks Trust: The Catalyst for Success

The first loan of Rs 10,000 from Equitas SFB acted as a decisive catalyst for Bibi’s business development. The trust the bank vested in her, coupled with the ease of loan processing, marked key factors for her prolonged association with Equitas SFB.

Equitas SFB’s Commitment to Empowerment

Vignesh Murali, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Equitas SFB, voiced the bank’s pride in being an integral part of Bibi’s journey. He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurs and contributing to a better society. The ‘Circle of Life’ video series, launched on January 12, can be viewed on the bank’s social media platforms. It aims not just to narrate, but to inspire, by featuring stories of passion, resilience, and dedication amongst local artisans.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

