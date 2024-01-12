en English
Epic Trend: Meerut Vendors See Surge in ‘Ramayana’-Themed Phone Covers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
In the bustling city of Meerut, tucked away in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a unique trend has emerged. Local vendors, trading in mobile phone covers, are witnessing an unparalleled surge in demand for covers featuring themes from the ancient Indian epic, the ‘Ramayana’. This unexpected development coincides with the feverish anticipation surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, slated for January 22.

Unveiling the Epic Trend

This rise in demand is not merely a commercial phenomenon. It is a reflection of the deeply rooted religious fervor and cultural resonance associated with the Ramayana. Kishore, a local shop owner, provides a telling insight into this trend. He reports a significant enthusiasm for the Ram Temple, especially among the younger demographic. Kishore notes, “For every one or two laminations of other designs, we are processing about 20 laminations related to Lord Ram.”

Fanning the Flames of Tradition

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, added to the excitement with his recent visit to Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. He performed darshan and puja, and paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda. His experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana, a Marathi rendition by Sant Eknath Ji, narrating Prabhu Shri Ram’s triumphant return to Ayodhya, was shared with the nation, further fuelling the anticipation.

Impact of the Ram Temple Consecration

The upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is not just a religious event; it is a catalyst for a socio-economic transformation. The government has amplified air connectivity with a new airport, capable of handling 1 million passengers annually, to accommodate the expected influx of visitors. This includes business leaders, political figures, and scores of Hindu pilgrims. Furthermore, jewellers in Uttar Pradesh are receiving bulk orders for Lord Ram themed gold coins and temple replicas, indicating a ripple effect across various industries.

As the people of Meerut, and indeed the nation, prepare for the grand ceremony, it seems that the epic tale of Lord Ram is not just being narrated, it is being lived. The mobile phone covers, donned in the colors and characters of the Ramayana, are not just protective casings; they are artifacts of a society echoing with the refrains of an ancient epic, and a testament to India’s enduring cultural heritage.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

