Enhanced Vigilance in Urban Forests: Safeguarding Visitors from Illicit Activities

In a decisive move to ensure the safety of visitors, the forest department has intensified its vigilance across urban forest areas. This initiative comes in response to a concerning incident captured on video, showcasing two girls in an intoxicated state at Vetal Hill, sparking widespread alarm over visitor safety within forest boundaries.

Immediate Response and Enhanced Patrolling

NR Praveen, chief conservator of forests, has issued a directive mandating immediate contact with the head office for swift action upon any report of similar incidents. Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator of forest, underscored the department's commitment to regular patrolling, especially in urban areas where forest access is more convenient. "The incidents are higher in urban areas, where people have easy access to forest areas. In rural areas, forests are relatively remote, so not many such incidents are reported here," Bothe explained.

Challenges and Community Involvement

The forest officials acknowledge the challenges posed by the vast expanse of forest areas, which feature multiple entry points, making surveillance difficult. Nonetheless, the recent recruitment of 67 forest guards has bolstered the department's capability to oversee these areas more effectively. Community members, including Mithilesh Salvi and Aboli Rahane, have expressed concern over the misuse of forest areas for activities such as alcohol consumption and have participated in clean-up drives to mitigate the impact.

Preventive Measures and Future Plans

To further safeguard these natural spaces, the department has initiated a demarcation and fencing project across various forest lands. While acknowledging the challenges posed by difficult terrains, Praveen remains optimistic about the project's potential to deter unauthorized entry and protect the forest ecosystem from illegal activities. "In some areas, we have already completed the work. In the upcoming days, the fencing will be installed in forest areas in Hadapsar and Kondhwa-NIBM area," Praveen shared.

The forest department's proactive stance underscores a growing awareness and commitment to preserving the sanctity of urban forests while ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors. Through increased vigilance, community engagement, and strategic infrastructure improvements, the department aims to strike a balance between recreational use and conservation efforts.