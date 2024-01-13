Engineering Student Placement Rate in India Hits Five-Year High

In a significant development that marks the culmination of a five-year journey, engineering student placements in India have reached a peak in the academic year 2022-23. Based on data from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), 80.9% of graduates have found employment, a notable leap from the 48.9% placement rate recorded in 2018-19 and the approximate 60% rate during the pandemic years.

Placement Surge Amid Post-Pandemic Recovery

This surge in placement percentages is largely ascribed to the job market’s comprehensive recovery after the pandemic and an increase in student enrolments. The undergraduate engineering students’ placement rate, a key indicator of the health of the professional education sector, soared to 89.51% in 2022-23. This implies that 427,984 out of 478,096 students walked out of their institutions with job offers in hand.

Comparative Analysis of Placement Rates

For context, the placement rate in the preceding year, 2021-22, stood at 67.4%. This figure was even lower in 2018-19, at a meagre 52.2%. The sharp uptick in recent years underscores the robustness of the post-pandemic recovery and the effectiveness of strategies implemented to boost student employability.

AICTE’s Initiative to Aid Placements

In its ongoing endeavour to enhance employment prospects for students from diverse backgrounds, AICTE launched a placement portal in November last year. Designed specifically to assist rural and tribal students in accessing job opportunities, this portal is a significant step towards bridging the urban-rural divide in engineering education. Although the portal’s exact impact is yet to be reviewed, it is a crucial piece of the jigsaw in the larger picture of the inclusive growth of India’s technical education.