Enforcement Directorate Unravels High-Profile 'Land-for-Jobs' Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has plunged deep into the intricate web of a high-profile money laundering case, known colloquially as the 'land-for-jobs scam'. This case's central plot revolves around allegations that an employee at former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's wife, Rabri Devi's 'gaushala' (cow shelter), acquired a property from a railway job aspirant and later transferred it to Lalu Prasad's daughter Hema Yadav.

The Shell Companies and their Role

The ED's investigation has unveiled that two companies, AK Infosystems Private Limited and AB Exports Pvt Ltd, served as shell companies used to funnel the ill-gotten proceeds of crime to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members. The modus operandi allegedly involved using frontmen to purchase immovable properties, which were later transferred to family members for nominal amounts. The orchestrator behind this convoluted scheme, according to the ED, is a man named Amit Katyal, who managed these companies on behalf of the Yadav family.

The Chargesheet and the Court Proceedings

Earlier this month, the ED filed a preliminary chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court. The chargesheet names Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary as accused. The special court has issued notices for the accused, ordering them to appear for the commencement of the trial on February 9, 2024. Amit Katyal, who was arrested by the ED in November, is currently in prison.

The Investigation Continues

Lalu Prasad Yadav was subjected to about 10 hours of questioning by the ED, and his son Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned for further questioning. The ongoing investigation stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2022, which relates to alleged corrupt practices during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The ED postulates that jobs in the Railways were offered in exchange for land plots. In connection with this case, the ED conducted a series of raids last year, seizing cash and valuables, and has also attached properties worth Rs 6.02 crore.