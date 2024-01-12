en English
End-of-Year Millionaires: Mahzooz Draw Creates Big Winners Amid Unforeseen Suspension

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
End-of-Year Millionaires: Mahzooz Draw Creates Big Winners Amid Unforeseen Suspension

In a surprising turn of events, 2023 ended with two individuals – Serhii from Ukraine and Zenobia, a 67-year-old Indian national and long-term Dubai resident, becoming millionaires overnight. This unexpected windfall was the result of their shared win in the UAE’s Mahzooz draw, with each of them walking away with a hefty sum of Dh10 million from the Dh20 million jackpot.

Mahzooz’s Impact

In the past two years alone, Mahzooz has transformed lives and created millionaires across the globe, giving away approximately $136 million to over two million people. This popular weekly raffle draw has played an instrumental role in changing the lives of many, with winners coming from various walks of life and corners of the earth.

Unforeseen Legislation and Hopeful Future

However, the operations of Mahzooz and other similar draws such as Emirates Draw, Big Ticket, and Dubai Duty-Free were hit by a UAE-wide suspension on all prize draws. This suspension came in the wake of the launch of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in September. The GCGRA was established to regulate national lottery and commercial gaming, and it has called upon all raffle draw operators to submit their applications for a single lottery license.

Mahzooz, having completed its application process for the license, is now awaiting the approval of the gaming regulatory authority. The raffle draw operator is optimistic about receiving the coveted license due to its commendable track record of creating millionaires and transforming lives. Operations have been put on hold, and the team eagerly awaits the green light to resume their life-changing work.

Zenobia’s Story

Zenobia, who has been a participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception, was informed of her win via email on the last day of 2023. Having served as an administrator for a business conglomerate in the UAE for several years, Zenobia was taken aback by her unexpected fortune. While she has yet to decide how to utilize this newfound wealth, she is considering the possibility of travel with her family, which includes a daughter, a son, and two grandchildren.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

