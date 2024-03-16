End of an Era: Nehru Zoological Park Mourns Death of 125-Year-Old Galapagos Tortoise

On March 16, 2024, Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad witnessed the end of an era with the passing of its oldest resident, a 125-year-old Galapagos giant tortoise, marking a significant moment in the zoo's history. This venerable creature succumbed to complications related to its advanced age, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over six decades of admiration and educational encounters for visitors of all ages.

Advertisment

A Cherished Inhabitant

The Galapagos giant tortoise, an emblem of longevity and resilience, had been captivating visitors since its arrival at the Nehru Zoological Park. Originally relocated from the Public Gardens in 1963, this tortoise, alongside another aged companion, became a cornerstone of the zoo's appeal. Their presence underscored the zoo's commitment to conservation and the opportunity it provided for the public to connect with nature's wonders. The loss of this tortoise not only marks the closing of a significant chapter in the zoo's history but also highlights the challenges of caring for such long-lived species in captivity.

Understanding the Loss

Advertisment

In the days leading up to its death, the tortoise's health declined, leading to an intensive care effort by the zoo's veterinary team, headed by Dr. M. A. Hakeem. Despite their best efforts, the tortoise passed away in the early hours of March 16, with postmortem findings indicating multiple organ failure as the cause. This outcome sheds light on the natural limits of even the most robust of Earth's creatures and the intricate care required to maintain their health in zoo environments. Samples from the postmortem have been sent to Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (VBRI) and Veterinary College, Rajendranagar, for further analysis, aiming to provide deeper insights into the health challenges faced by aging animals in captivity.

Legacy and Reflections

The passing of the Galapagos giant tortoise serves not only as a moment of reflection on the incredible life it led but also as a prompt for discussions on conservation, the ethics of zoological parks, and the role of humans in safeguarding the future of endangered species. As one of the last living connections to a bygone era, its life offered invaluable lessons on nature's intricacies, the importance of biodiversity, and the delicate balance required to sustain it. Moving forward, the Nehru Zoological Park, along with conservationists and animal lovers worldwide, will continue to ponder the lessons learned from this remarkable creature's life, aiming to apply these insights to the care and preservation of other endangered species.