Emraan Hashmi Debuts in Telugu Cinema as Villain Omi Bhau in Pawan Kalyan's OG, Fans Excited

On his birthday, Emraan Hashmi was introduced as the gangster Omi Bhau in Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming film, OG, marking a significant debut in Telugu cinema. The first look of Hashmi, featuring a rugged appearance with a scar over his eyebrow, was unveiled, generating substantial enthusiasm among fans for his on-screen clash with Pawan Kalyan.

Advertisment

First Look Reveals Intense Character

Emraan Hashmi's transformation into Omi Bhau showcases a menacing look that perfectly aligns with the character's gangster persona. Fans have expressed their anticipation for the film, especially eager to witness the dynamic between Hashmi and Kalyan. The poster, released on Hashmi's birthday, added a personal touch to the announcement, further heightening fan excitement.

Debut in Telugu Cinema

Advertisment

'They Call Him OG' not only serves as Hashmi's entry into the Telugu film industry but also presents a promising ensemble cast, including Priyanka Arul Mohan and Prakash Raj. The film, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, is set for a September release, with its music composed by Thaman S. This venture signifies a pivotal moment in Hashmi's career as he explores new cinematic horizons.

Future Projects and Fan Reactions

Alongside OG, Emraan Hashmi has committed to starring in G2, a sequel to the spy drama Goodachari. This indicates a busy schedule ahead for the actor, with filming already underway. Fan reactions to Hashmi's first look as Omi Bhau have been overwhelmingly positive, with many using social media to express their eagerness for the film's release and their support for Hashmi's new role.

As Emraan Hashmi steps into Telugu cinema with a character that promises to be both challenging and intriguing, both his fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan await with bated breath. The clash between Omi Bhau and the titular OG is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, offering audiences not just a film but an experience to remember.