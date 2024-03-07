Empowerment and Resilience Spotlighted at National Commission for Women's 'Tu Bol' Event Ahead of International Women's Day

In a stirring celebration of female resilience and empowerment, the National Commission for Women (NCW) hosted the 'Tu Bol' programme, a precursor to International Women's Day. Esteemed personalities shared their narratives of overcoming adversity, emphasizing the pivotal roles women play in fields ranging from space exploration to sports and politics.

Trailblazers and Triumphs

Ritu Karidhal, a luminary in aerospace engineering, shared her inspiring journey as the Mission Director of Chandrayaan-3, highlighting the critical contributions of women in India's space achievements. Her tale underscored not only the technical challenges overcome but also the societal barriers broken. Pragya Prasun Singh, an acid attack survivor and founder of the Atijeevan Foundation, turned her personal tragedy into a platform for advocacy and support, challenging stereotypes and urging societal change towards burn survivors.

Voices for Change

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, alongside survivors and achievers like Saina Nehwal and Sister Shivani, called for increased awareness and action against injustices faced by women. Their stories and insights underlined the importance of speaking out, mental health, and the transformative power of sports and political engagement in empowering women.

Breaking Barriers

From the scientific achievements of Karidhal to the grassroots activism of Singh, the 'Tu Bol' programme showcased the diverse and dynamic ways women are leading change. Their stories not only celebrated individual achievements but also highlighted the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for societal support and recognition.

The event, resonating with President Droupadi Murmu's call for equal opportunities for women, served as a powerful reminder of the strength, courage, and potential of women across India. It set a hopeful tone for International Women's Day, inspiring continued efforts towards achieving gender parity and empowering women in all spheres of life.