Empowering Women in Climate Action: SHE the Change Symposium Highlights

On International Women's Day, Kolkata became the focal point for celebrating the substantial contributions of women towards combating climate change and promoting sustainability. A special symposium titled 'Move the Earth Symposium' was held, drawing attention to the pivotal roles women play in environmental stewardship. The event was marked by the launch of 'SHE the Change: 15 years 15 stories,' a publication by the SwitchON Foundation that chronicles the journey of 15 women from across India who have embraced sustainable practices in their communities.

Advertisment

Trailblazers in Sustainability

The stories featured in the publication span a wide array of initiatives from organic farming to innovative urban mobility solutions. For instance, Debjani Lahiri, a 41-year-old cyclist from Kolkata, has emerged as a vocal advocate for cycling as a sustainable mode of transport, leading a group of 30 women in promoting urban mobility. Meanwhile, Dipali Mahato's journey from harvesting 37 kgs of finger millets to running the first women-led Millet Canteen in Purulia district exemplifies the potential of sustainable agriculture to transform local economies. Vandana Tai Devdas Dhotre and Devi Ghimrey's switch to organic farming practices not only reduced their farm inputs but also significantly increased their income, showcasing the financial viability of sustainable practices.

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Advertisment

Among the women celebrated for their innovative approaches to sustainability is Pallavi Laharuka, a start-up founder who has made strides in crafting bio-plastics from agricultural waste. Her work, alongside other featured women, underscores the critical role of innovation in addressing environmental challenges. Ipsita Prosad, a 24-year-old medical student, has taken the initiative to educate school children about climate change through tree plantation drives, demonstrating the importance of community engagement and education in fostering environmental consciousness.

Global Recognition and Local Impact

The symposium not only served as a platform to highlight the achievements of these women but also brought together officials from various consulates, government representatives, and NGOs to discuss and recognize the urgent need for collective action against climate change. Key figures such as Elizabeth Lee, Director of the American Center, and Christina Scott, Deputy High Commissioner to India from the British High Commission, emphasized the importance of empowering women and youth as essential to achieving the global sustainability goals set forth in the Paris Agreement. Vinay Jaju, Managing Director of the SwitchON Foundation, remarked on the diverse expertise of the women featured in the publication and their significant contributions to finding solutions to the climate crisis.

The spotlight on these women on International Women's Day serves as a powerful reminder of the indispensable role women play in driving forward the agenda for a sustainable and equitable future. Their stories, marked by resilience, innovation, and leadership, continue to inspire and pave the way for more inclusive and effective approaches to tackling environmental challenges. As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, the narratives of these remarkable women underscore the necessity of harnessing all segments of society in the quest for sustainability.