Empowering Innovation: Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula’s Impact on IIT Madras Startups

A dedicated scholar and a mentor par excellence, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula has been a beacon of innovation at one of India’s premier institutions, IIT Madras. His decisive roles as Director and Faculty In-charge at the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, advisor to the Centre For Innovation, and co-creator of Nirmaan, the pre-incubator program, have fostered a thriving startup ecosystem.

Nurturing a Culture of Innovation

Under Prof. Panchagnula’s guidance, numerous startups have taken flight, several of which have had a substantial societal impact. Noteworthy among these are Ather Energy, which is redefining electric vehicle travel in India, and Hyperverge, a leader in the KYC segment committed to philanthropy. Both these startups bear testimony to the transformative effect of IIT-Madras’ mentorship and deep tech background.

Fanning the Flames of Deep Tech

Other innovations nurtured under the professor’s watch include Tan90, which is revolutionizing cold chain solutions and indoor farming, Detect Technologies and Xyma, both innovating asset management in the oil and gas industry, and SarvamAI, which is enhancing language translation technologies. These ventures exemplify the deep tech focus and robust support at IIT Madras.

Incubating Future Gamechangers

GalaxEye, advancing geospatial analytics with multi-sensor imaging satellites, GITAA, upskilling engineers in the realms of data science and AI, and Agnikul Cosmos, with its vision of affordable space launches, are also part of Prof. Panchagnula’s notable portfolio. Agnikul Cosmos, despite being a long shot, is seen as a potential gamechanger. While a few startups like those in the EdgeAI space were ahead of their time and did not succeed, the majority have found success, thanks to the deep tech focus and robust support at IIT Madras.

Reflecting on the innovation ecosystem, Prof. Panchagnula expressed concern over the lack of mid-career professionals embarking on entrepreneurial ventures in India, unlike in the US. He also noted the absence of platform or marketplace startups at IIT Madras. His concluding thoughts acknowledged the institute’s significant role in shaping India’s incubation policies and crafting a successful mentorship network for startups.