Empowering Farmers: Ganderbal's Holistic Agriculture Development Program Under Review

In the serene district of Ganderbal, a significant meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shyambir, concerning the progress of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP). The gathering, taking place in the hushed confines of the DC Office's VC Room, was marked by meticulous examination of ongoing advancements under HADP. These included key agricultural aspects like seed distribution, infrastructural development for irrigation, and implementation of micro-irrigation projects.

Farm Mechanization and Training Programs

Other significant elements discussed during the meeting were the drive for farm mechanization and the crucial role of farmer training programs. In addition, the DC stressed the importance of establishing robust market linkages for the agricultural produce. The core message resonating throughout the meeting was the necessity for effective collaboration in planning, executing, and monitoring HADP activities.

Building Capacities and Setting Guidelines

The DC emphasized the need for capacity building among farmers. This, he suggested, would equip them to adopt innovative agricultural practices and adapt to changes within the farming landscape. Furthermore, he instructed department heads to provide valid reasoning for any project rejections and to strictly adhere to the guidelines set.

Coordination and Empowerment

The meeting also highlighted the significance of coordination between various departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, and Fisheries. Additionally, the involvement of farmer representatives was deemed paramount. The overarching goal of HADP, as reiterated by the DC, is to empower local farmers. This empowerment is envisioned in terms of providing necessary knowledge and tools to improve their productivity and profitability.

The narrative of Mehbooba Akhter, a female farmer from Ganderbal, served as a testament to the program's success. Her journey of learning about Hi-tech Polygreen houses and successfully installing a Vertical Expansion Low-cost Polygreen House on her land painted an inspiring picture. Her story underlined the program's positive impact, leading to her financial independence and enhanced net revenues, thanks to the Agriculture Department's subsidy.