Emphasizing Loktak Lake Preservation on World Wetlands Day

On February 2, World Wetlands Day, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and the local fishing community of the floating village Champu Khangpok convened to underscore the importance of the preservation and sustainable management of Loktak Lake, one of South Asia's ecologically significant Ramsar Convention-recognized wetlands. Loktak Lake, often called the lifeline of Manipur, is not only vital for the environment but also for the wellbeing of the village's inhabitants.

Actions Toward Sustainable Living

As part of their commitment to the cause, LDA Chairman Asnikumar Moirangthem and local authorities distributed essential items including solar lamps, water filters, generator sets, and a fiber canoe to the village. These resources will aid in improving living conditions in the approximately 500 floating huts that house the village's 2,000 or so residents. Furthermore, plans to establish a floating school and install bio-digester toilets were announced, signaling a move towards sustainable living and enhanced sanitation in the floating village.

Critical Call for Conservation

Moirangthem took the occasion to call upon the community to discontinue illegal fishing and hunting practices that pose a threat to the lake's diverse ecosystem. The need for conservation becomes more pressing in light of the potential threats from the Ithai Barrage hydroelectric project. The lake's sustainable future is integral not only for maintaining its rich biodiversity but also for the wellbeing of the human population that depends on it.

The Role of Wetlands

World Wetlands Day, with this year's theme emphasizing the role of wetlands in providing flood protection, clean water, biodiversity, and recreational opportunities, served as the perfect platform to highlight the importance of Loktak Lake. Wetlands play a crucial role in human health and prosperity and are often hailed as the planet's most effective carbon sinks, making their preservation essential in the fight against climate change.